Advanced Analytics Market Expected to Reach $29.53 Billion & Grow at a CAGR of 33.2% by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- The report “Advanced Analytics Market by Big Data Analytics, Social Analytics, Visual Analytics, Customer Analytics, Risk Analytics, Business Analytics, Statistical Analysis, Predictive Modeling - Global Advancement, Worldwide Market Forecast & Analysis 2014 - 2019”, provides a comprehensive market report and forecast analysis of the overall market, segmented in verticals by applications and regions.



Browse 72 market data tables and 14 figures spread through 189 pages and in-depth TOC on “Advanced Analytics Market - Forecast & Analysis 2014 - 2019”.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/advanced-analytics-market-58104148.html



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MarketsandMarkets forecasts the advanced analytics market to grow from $7.04 billion in 2014 to $29.53 billion in 2019 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.2% during the forecast period 2014-2019.



The report covers all the major sub segments in the advanced analytics market and provides the quantitative (market size and market growth) and qualitative (trends, analysis, and insights) for these segments. This comprehensive coverage of the advanced analytics market provides important inputs such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities in this market; profiles the major players in this market, maps the competitive landscape, and provides the overall perspective on the advanced analytics market in the various verticals and regions.



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Advanced analytics is analysis of all kind of data using sophisticated quantitative methods such as statistics, predictive and descriptive data mining, visualization and optimization for forecasting and having insights into the future trends. The use of advanced analytics is on the increase as the companies want to have a competitive edge over competitors and be able to forecast the future trends in a better way which would help companies in taking better and optimized decisions moving ahead.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the advanced analytics market verticals by its applications. Banking and financial services is segmented as regulatory reform, customer profitability, operational efficiency, risk management, credit risk analysis, fraud detection and management, budgeting and planning and process optimization. The Telecom and IT vertical is segmented by applications as targeting offer and campaign management, cell site optimization, revenue assurance, customer profitability analysis, network dynamics congestion control, churn prediction and social network analysis. The healthcare sector is segmented by applications as predictive modeling, financial performance and monitoring and fraud detection and management. The Government and defense vertical is segmented by applications as fraud detection and management, defense health, and scenario planning. Transportation and Logistics sector is segmented by applications as inventory optimization, supply chain planning, sales and operational planning, and quality lifecycle management. Consumer goods and retail is segmented by applications as price optimization, customer insight, planning and organization, merchandize planning, and size optimization.



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