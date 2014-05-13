Advanced Appliance Service Now Accepting New Contract Accounts

Englishtown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Advanced Appliance Service is now accepting new contract accounts. With Factory Authorized Service, Landlord Accounts, Warranty Accounts, and Contract Accounts, customers will be able to work with dedicated service staff from Advanced Appliance Service on every job. Businesses and homeowners can now ensure that they will get the best quality every time they need parts, installation, or appliance repair in Old Bridge, Colts Neck, or any of the areas in their service radius.



Advanced Appliance Service prides itself on being reliable, punctual, and professional. They know their customers all lead busy lives and don’t have time for shoddy work – that’s why they strive to get the job done right the first time. If a machine breaks down again because of the same part, the company guarantees a second repair.



Advanced Appliance Service offers competitive pricing, keeping its services affordable for all customers. Repeat service is discounted for clients with any of the above listed accounts. Membership removes the hassle of appliance repair with use of the company’s computerized order-handling and billing system. Calls will always be answered by live operators, and staff provide outstanding customer service and personalized care every time.



Advanced Appliance Service completes most jobs in just one day. Locally owned and operated for over 20 years, the company provides expert factory authorized repair on all major brands with genuine original manufacturer (OEM) parts by factory trained technicians. Call 732-339-3132 for appliance repair in Colts Neck.



To set up an account with Advanced Appliance Service call 732-416-7430 or email service@appliancenj.com.



About Advanced Appliance Service

Advanced Appliance Service provides a variety of appliance repairs in the Englishtown, NJ area. Their expert, factory-trained technicians are knowledgeable about all types of major appliances. Each office is locally owned and operated to ensure high quality service.



For more information visit http://www.appliancenj.com or call 732-339-313.