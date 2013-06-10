Advanced Bionics, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update - New Report Available

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Advanced Bionics, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Advanced Bionics, LLC (Advanced Bionics) develops, manufactures and markets cochlear implant systems. The company's products include harmony behind the ear processor, body worn platinum series processor and HiRes 90k implants and accessories, among others. It markets its products through its brands, Auria, Neptune, and Platinum Series. Advanced Bionics offers its products for audiology, education and training, library, technical products, surgical, product development and clinical research supports. The company also provides accessories, such as T-Mic that provides wireless connectivity for everyday listening situations; iConnect, a cable-free connection for FM systems; Direct Connect that connects directly to battery powered electronic and audio devices via a stereo jack and cable; T-Coil that provides wireless access to induction-loop systems and phones. It has operations in Switzerland, Australia, Brazil, Belgium, China, Colombia, Denmark, France, Hong Kong, India and Italy, among others. The company operates as a subsidiary of Sonova Holding AG. Advanced Bionics is headquartered in Valencia, California, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Advanced Bionics, LLC portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Advanced Bionics, LLC
