Advanced Bionics, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Advanced Bionics, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- Advanced Bionics, LLC (Advanced Bionics) is a medical device company, which develops, manufactures and markets cochlear implant systems across the world. The company develops cochlear implant technology that restores hearing to those with severe-to-profound hearing loss. The company develops devices for use in a number of neurological conditions including chronic pain and hearing loss. The company's hearing product range includes Harmony behind-the-ear (BTE) sound processors, Auria BTE processors, Platinum sound processors, HiRes 90k implants and accessories. Advanced Bionics offers its hearing products in about 50 countries across the world and focuses on innovation. The company developed HiResolution Bionic Ear System through its cochlear implant technology, which restores hearing to the deaf. Advanced Bionics has operations in China, France, Japan, the US, Switzerland, and Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Sonova Holding AG. Advanced Bionics is headquartered in California, the US.
It aims to improve lives by developing, high-quality hearing technology for those with severe-to-profound hearing loss.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Advanced Bionics, LLC portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
