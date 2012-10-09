Advanced Cancer Therapeutics - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Advanced Cancer Therapeutics - Product Pipeline Review - 2012 provides data on the Advanced Cancer Therapeutics’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct’s proprietary databases, Advanced Cancer Therapeutics’s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Advanced Cancer Therapeutics and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct’s team.
Scope
- Advanced Cancer Therapeutics - Brief Advanced Cancer Therapeutics overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Advanced Cancer Therapeutics human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Advanced Cancer Therapeutics with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Advanced Cancer Therapeutics’s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate Advanced Cancer Therapeutics’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Advanced Cancer Therapeutics in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Advanced Cancer Therapeutics’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Advanced Cancer Therapeutics.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Advanced Cancer Therapeutics and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keywords
Current R&D Portfolio of Advanced Cancer Therapeutics; Advanced Cancer Therapeutics - Key Therapeutics; Advanced Cancer Therapeutics - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Advanced Cancer Therapeutics - News; Advanced Cancer Therapeutics - Latest Updates; Advanced Cancer Therapeutics - Pipeline; Advanced Cancer Therapeutics - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/85330/advanced-cancer-therapeutics-product-pipeline-review-2012.html