New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Advanced Carbon Material Market



The Advanced Carbon Material Market is set to attain a valuation of USD 6.39 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The applications of advanced carbon material are widespread in several industries including aerospace and defense, electronics, sports, energy, automotive, and construction.



The Global Advanced Carbon Material Market research report encompasses an extensive overview of the Advanced Carbon Material market and offers insights into the value chain of the market. The report offers crucial data about the pricing, cost, value, and manufacturing and production capacity, along with an analysis of the gross revenue and profit of the market. The report studies the historical data and offers crucial forecast estimations to assist the readers, investors, stakeholders, and businesses to formulate strategic investment plans.



Market Drivers



The major driving force for the development of the advanced carbon material market is the increasing demand for carbon fibres in the automotive and aerospace industries. Also, increasing the usage of nanotechnology applications and the introduction of lightweight composites may create opportunities for the market growth size over the forecast years. Rising global concerns about corrosion attack difficulties with respect to the usage of aluminium in aircraft components are anticipated to increase growth for fibre-based composites. Himadri specialty chemical, Himadri carbon black and Himadri lithium batteries are well-known products in the market.



The report is further updated with the changes in the market dynamics and trends owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the global economy by changing the dynamics of the supply chains, inducing financial difficulties, and the increasing volatility of market prices. The report further estimates the overall impact of the pandemic on the Advanced Carbon Material market and offers key insights into the future of the market over the coming years.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Advanced Carbon Material market and profiled in the report are:



CNano Technology, Anaori Carbon Co. Ltd., Grupo Antolin IngenieriaA., Graphenano, Graphenea, CVD Equipment Corporation, Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, Showa Denko K.K., Mitsubishi Rayon, and Hexcel among others.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Carbon Fibre

Structural Graphite

Carbon Nanotubes

Graphene

Carbon Foams



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Retail Distribution Channel

Wholesale & Distributor Business Trend



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Electronics

Sports

Automotive

Construction

Others



Regional Analysis



According to 2019 reports, Europe region is expected has dominated the market which accounted for 32.5% share. The high prevalence of Boeing, Bell Helicopters in France, Augusta Westland, the U.K, Germany. and Russia\'s aerospace manufacturing facilities is anticipated to increase industry growth as a result of the easy accessibility of consumables. North America region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% by 2027 as the region well known for the oldest bases for building the plane.



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Advanced Carbon Material market and its competitive landscape.



