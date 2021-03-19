New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The global Advanced Carbon Material market is forecast to reach USD 6.39 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for carbon fiber-reinforced plastics in the construction industry and increasing emphasis on lightweight composites in the automotive and aviation industries are key factors driving the market. Developing industrial applications is one of the leading causes of growth for carbon materials, and this is expected to increase market demand. The growing trend of vehicle miniaturization and the implementation of lightweight composites between construction and aerospace sectors is anticipated to provide multiple opportunities for the expansion of the market size of advanced carbon materials over the forecast years.



An increase in the demand for composites in application industries such as automotive, construction, aerospace & defense, and electronics sectors is expected to augment the product demand. They have enormous potential to penetrate the market because of the excellent electrical properties and lightweight nature of the carbon materials. The carbon nanotubes market provides tremendous opportunities for growth as these are used as filling agents for products made from photovoltaic cells.



The high cost of carbon materials and environmental issues associated with the use of carbon materials will hamper growth for the advanced carbon materials industry. But the production of advanced bio-waste carbon content would create opportunities for the advanced carbon materials industry. Also, the high reliance on crude oil prices over the forecast period is expected to remain a challenging factor.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Advanced Carbon Material market and profiled in the report are:



CNano Technology, Anaori Carbon Co. Ltd., Grupo Antolin IngenieriaA., Graphenano, Graphenea, CVD Equipment Corporation, Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, Showa Denko K.K., Mitsubishi Rayon, and Hexcel among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Carbon Fibre

Structural Graphite

Carbon Nanotubes

Graphene

Carbon Foams



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Retail Distribution Channel

Wholesale & Distributor Business Trend



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Electronics

Sports

Automotive

Construction

Others



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Advanced Carbon Material market and its competitive landscape.



