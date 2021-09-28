Advanced Count Rates to Bolster Demand for Silicon Drift Detectors in Global Market at CAGR of 6.20% by 2027

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2021 -- Global silicon drift detectors are extensively used in electron microscopy and X-ray spectrometry due to its ability to provide higher energy resolution. QY Research has recently published a report titled "Global Silicon Drift Detectors Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application", predicting the potential growth opportunities that lie in the global market. According to the report, The global Silicon Drift Detectors market size is projected to reach US$ 61 million by 2027, from US$ 40 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.



Improved Resolution to Boost Demand for Silicon Drift Detectors



Silicon drift detectors are rising in preference as X-ray radiation detectors as the material inherits high purity silicon and has very low leakage current. This high purity feature make use of Peltier cooling instead of the conventional liquid nitrogen cooling. Its distinguishing feature to generate series of ring electrode that the drift charge carries to small collection electrodes, allows higher count rates and lower detector capacitance.



Its newer version with integrated FET chip allows improved energy resolution and throughput. Reduced capacitance also helps in reducing electronic noise, making it more desirable to use. These advanced detectors deliver better performance compared to lithium drifted silicon detectors. They provide larger detector areas and low X-ray energies with better resolutions, which makes them ideal for industrial applications such as X-ray fluorescence and electron microscopy.



Concentric Rings to Flourish during Forecast Period as it Substitutes Liquid Nitrogen Cryostat



Concentric rings of silicon drift detectors are expected to rise in demand during the forecast period as it is used in many applications due to its good energy resolution and good geometrical collection efficiency, eliminating the usage of liquid nitrogen cryostat this system is also used for operations such as element mapping with high counting rates and fast scanning.



Finer Innovations to Strengthen North America's Position in the Global Market



North America is one of the most advanced Regions as it technologically developed and have first-hand access to innovations. Government bodies extensively invest in research and development activities thus, boosting scope for growth and opportunities in the market.



Ketek has launched its product portfolio brochure that offers a variety of creative detector solution options for its users. The company is also improving its product with latest innovations.



The key players operating in the global silicon drift detectors market are Ketek, Hitachi High-Technologies, Thermo Fisher, Burker, AMETEK, Oxford Instruments, RaySpec, PNDetector, and Mirion Technologies.



