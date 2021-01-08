Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- Latest Research Study on Global Advanced Distribution Automation Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Advanced Distribution Automation Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Advanced Distribution Automation. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Siemens, ABB, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Cisco, Xylem , ABB , S&C Electric Co., Trilliant Holdings, Inc.



Brief Overview on Advanced Distribution Automation:

Advanced distribution automation refers to system and components used to measure, monitor and control electrical loads on distribution systems. It provides real-time adjustment to generation, changing loads, and failure conditions of the advanced distribution automation system. Market players are focusing on technological developments to improve service quality, reliability, and operational efficiency. For instance, ABB engaged in robotics, power, heavy electrical equipment and automation technology providers started offering their distribution automation products, smart substation control, and protection device SSC600 and all-in-one protection and control relay REX640. Further, increasing demand from emerging countries driving the demand for advanced distribution automation system.



Attraction of The Report:

1. What are The Market Drivers?

- Upgradation of Conventional Distribution Infrastructure Owing To Rising Need for Energy Efficiency

- Increasing Government Initiatives for Digitization of the Distribution System

-



2. Which are Latest Market Trends?

- Technological Advancement in the Communication Technologies

- Emphasizing On IoT Technologies in Advanced Distribution Automation System

-



3. What are Market Restraints?

- High Initial Installation Cost of Advanced Distribution Automation System

- Lack of Skilled Professionals to Adopt New Technology

-



4. What are Market Opportunities?

- Increasing Demand for Advanced Distribution Automation from Emerging Countries Such As India, China, and Others.

- Rising Need for Renewable Power Generation to Supplement the Growth of Distribution Automation System

-



5. What are Latest Developments in Market?

- Number of players are present in the market hence fragmented nature of the market. Market players are focusing on new product development. For instance, in 2018, Siemens extends its distributed automation controllers range by introducing Simatic ET 200SP Open Controller CPU 1515SP PC 2 for PC-based applications. Further, increasing government initiative for the modernization of the aging distribution infrastructure is expected to generate lucrative opportunities for the companies involved in the advanced distribution automation system.



The Global Advanced Distribution Automation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Advanced Distribution Automation Market Study by Application (Public Utility, Private Utility), Utility (Public Utility, Private Utility), Communication Technology (Wireless Technology (Radiofrequency (RF) Mesh, Cellular Network, Others), Wired Technology (Power Line Carrier (PLC), Optic Fiber, Ethernet, Others)), Component (Field Device (Voltage Regulator, Smart Meter, Smart Sensor, Automated Capacitor, Remote Fault Indicator, Smart Relay, Smart Recloser, Others), Software & Services)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



