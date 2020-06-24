The presence of numerous large and small-scale vendors classifies the advanced distribution management systems market as highly fragmented.
San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- The need for advanced distribution management systems to reduce the pressure on utility companies through features like real-time monitoring and communication will serve as a turning point for the growth of the advanced distribution management systems market across the forecast period of 2019-2029. An advanced distribution management system (ADMS) is a software platform that comprises functions ranging from optimizing distribution of grid performance to automated outage restoration. On the basis of type, the advanced distribution management systems market is segmented into software, service, support and maintenance, consulting, and system integration.
This advanced distribution management systems market report analyzes diverse factors influencing the growth rate. Some major parameters such as key trends, competitive landscape, and the regional outlook of the advanced distribution management systems market have been thoroughly studied and covered in this report. Market stakeholders can greatly benefit from this deeply scrutinized report on the advanced distribution management systems market. Furthermore, this report also sees the advanced distribution management systems market through the lens of the COVID-19 outbreak, thus giving a complete idea of the present market scenario.
Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market: Competitive Landscape
The presence of numerous large and small-scale vendors classifies the advanced distribution management systems market as highly fragmented. These players are in constant competition to grab an established place in the advanced distribution management systems market. Key players are involved in mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships to cement their position in the advanced distribution management systems market. These activities eventually help in the growth of advanced distribution management systems market
Some well-entrenched players in the advanced distribution management systems market are Survalent Technology, Advanced Control Systems Inc., Siemens SE, Oracle Corporation, General Electric Company, Capgemini Consulting, and ABB Group.
Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market: Key Trends
Technological advancements are taking a front seat in the advanced distribution management systems market. The inculcation of cybersecurity in advanced distribution management systems is a classic instance. Energy security is a prime concern and protection against malware and cyberattacks will help in preventing any untoward activity. Therefore, the inculcation of such technologies may bring good growth opportunities for the advanced distribution management systems market.
The swift escalation in smart grid deployments and the growing demand for cost-efficient energy is driving the need for installation of advanced distribution management systems market. The smart city projects undertaken by governments of various countries are further helping in increasing the growth rate of the advanced distribution management systems market.
Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market: Geographical Assessment
The advanced distribution management systems market is spread across North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe. North America is expected to observe a dominating streak across the forecast period due to the early adoption of advanced distribution management systems and rising technological advancements.
Asia Pacific will observe impressive growth as developing economies constitute a large chunk of advanced distribution management systems installations. Government projects undertaken by various countries in the region will also boost the growth rate of the advanced distribution management systems market. For instance, the Government of India launched over 100 smart cities in a phased manner in the first volume of its smart city project and plans to extend the Smart City project to over 4000 cities in the country. Similar developments are ongoing in other parts of the region. Hence, such developments bring substantial growth opportunities for the advanced distribution management systems market.
