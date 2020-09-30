Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Report: Expansion in Market Size Owing to Latest Trends, and Factors During the Period 2020 - 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Advanced driver assistance system belongs to the family of safety for automobile drivers. They are several components that are integrated and designed to perform together to enhance and automate the vehicle safety by warning or alerting the driver prior potential problems and ultimately avoid collisions. Some of the common characteristics of advanced driver assistance system include collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, control, automatic braking, connection of smart phones for hands-free dialing, and integration of traffic data and GPS, and more. Advanced driver assistive system, on the whole is available in different types, including automated, adaptive, warning, and monitoring.



The automated systems take over and perform specific functions that the driver is unable to perform safely. The adaptive systems are the ones that adapt or change depending on the input of the surrounding environment. Warning systems alert the driver for the possible issues in their driving or also in the driving of other users that could considerably increase the injury risk to the passengers and drivers in the vehicle. Monitoring systems make use of cameras, sensors, and others functions as a medium to observe the neighboring area or driving the car and also examines of there are any corrections to be made or not.



Major Key Players of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market are:

Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Technologies, Continental AG, Valeo, NVIDIA Corporation, Magna International Inc., HYUNDAI MOBIS, and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, among others



The growth of the ADAS market can be attributed to several factors such as the growing trend for autonomous & semi-autonomous vehicles coupled with the rising need for passenger comfort. The growing demand for safe, efficient, & convenient driving experiences is further contributing to the market growth of ADAS.

The increasing inclination of consumers toward safety applications that protect drivers and reduces accident risks is fueling the demand for ADAS-based vehicles globally. ADAS systems are equipped with radio communication devices that send messages conveying information about vehicles approaching or following such as their speeds, the sizes, and brake status. It also sends such information to other vehicles that have ADAS systems installed. The innovation of this type of system is helpful in improving passenger experience and comfort and assisting better situational awareness and control to make driving easier and safer. About 90% of road accidents occur due to human errors and ADAS technology will prove to be helpful to prevent these.



Major System of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market covered are:

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC),

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Cross-Traffic Alert (CTA)

Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

Night Vision System (NVS), and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)



Major Component of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market covered are:

Lidar Sensor

Camera Unit

Ultrasonic Sensor, and Radar Sensor



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



