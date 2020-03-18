Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Research Report: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2030 - Robert Bosch, DENSO

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is a novel technology for an autonomous vehicle that detects objects from distance and alerts the driver before the probability of road accidents. The technology not only alerts the user but also has the capability to slow down the car, beforehand. This feature of advanced driver assistance systems is ideal for applications, such as forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keep assistance. These systems are integrated with power semiconductor devices, microcontroller units (MCU), and electronic control units (ECU). Besides signalling the user, ADAS enhances better driving and safety.



Some of the latest improvements in Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) are:

- Integration of improved image-processing software that offers 360° coverage

- OpenCV library that enables users to use superior computerized vision algorithms without expert knowledge in image-processing concept

- ADAS vision sensor offers real-time measurement of the speed of the object in front and warns in case of expected danger

- Other advancements include LiDAR, which enables features like automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, and responses associated to traffic changes.



Major Key Players of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market are:

Robert Bosch, DENSO, ZF Friedrichshafen, Delphi Technologies, Continental, Valeo, NVIDIA Corporation, Magna International Inc., HYUNDAI MOBIS., and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, among others.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market is estimated to account for over US$ 29.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 20% from 2019 to 2030. The growth of the ADAS market can be attributed to several factors such as the growing trend for autonomous & semi-autonomous vehicles coupled with the rising need for passenger comfort. The growing demand for safe, efficient, & convenient driving experiences is further contributing to the market growth of ADAS.



The increasing inclination of consumers toward safety applications that protect drivers and reduces accident risks is fueling the demand for ADAS-based vehicles globally. ADAS systems are equipped with radio communication devices that send messages conveying information about vehicles approaching or following such as their speeds, the sizes, and brake status. It also sends such information to other vehicles that have ADAS systems installed. The innovation of this type of system is helpful in improving passenger experience and comfort and assisting better situational awareness and control to make driving easier and safer. About 90% of road accidents occur due to human errors and ADAS technology will prove to be helpful to prevent these.



Major Types of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market covered are:

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Cross-Traffic Alert (CTA)

Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

Night Vision System (NVS), and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)



Major Applications of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market covered are:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Buses, and Trucks



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



