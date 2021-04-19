Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market size is expected to reach USD 66.14 Billion at a steady CAGR of 11.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Advanced driver assistance system market revenue growth is driven by rise in demand for safety features in vehicles, implementation of stringent safety regulations, and technological advancements in advanced driver assistance systems.



ADAS offers various benefits such as decrease in rate of accidents and reduced damage to property and injury or loss of life. These systems offer more effective safety features designed to improve passengers and pedestrian safety and minimizing accidents and impact severity. Advanced driver assistance systems offer safety features such as collision avoidance system, parking assistance, tire pressure monitoring, traction control, lane departure warnings, electronic stability control, and telematics.



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the industry and a detailed analysis of the key players of the market based on their revenue, profit margins, financial standing, global market position, R&D activities, and product portfolio. It also covers their strategic endeavors such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and product launches and brand promotions, among others. The key players profiled in the report are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso, Samsung Electronics, Intel, Hyundai Mobis, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Infineon Technologies AG., and others.



The comprehensive report addresses the following questions:



Which region is expected to dominate the market over the coming years?



Which application or end-user segment is anticipated to show significant growth over the projected timeline?



What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth?



What are the macro- and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market?



What are the recent R&D and technological advancements in the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market?



Emergen Research has segmented the global advanced driver assistance system market on the basis of offering, component, system, vehicle type, and region:



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

LiDAR

Camera Unit

Ultrasonic Sensor

Radar Sensor

Infrared Sensor



System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Light Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Bus

Truck



Regional Analysis:



According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into the key geographical regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further provides insight into the regions dominating the market and is expected to lead the market in the coming years. The report also discusses the growth rate and market size of each major region for the forecast period. It also covers production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, current and emerging trends, import/export, and the presence of key players in each region.



In-depth Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Coverage of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market:



Insightful information regarding the global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market has been developing at a rapid rate and is contributing significantly to the global economy in terms of revenue, growth rate, sales, market share, and size. The Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market report is a comprehensive research document that provides valuable insights to the readers to understand the fundamentals of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand for safety and driving comfort features



4.2.2.2. Demand for luxury vehicles



4.2.2.3. Stringent vehicle safety regulations



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of required infrastructure in developing countries



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market By Offering Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Offering Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028



5.1.1. Hardware



5.1.2. Software



CONTINUE…!



