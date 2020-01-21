Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- The global advanced driver assistance systems market is driven by several factors such as increase in the development and safety of the cars, which is likely to boost the growth of the market. In addition, the increase in demand for the safety and comfort for the drivers and need for safe driving attributes to the growth of the market during the estimated forecast period.



In addition, technological advancements contribute significantly to the growth of the market. Moreover, advanced use of connectivity and internet is also a major factor driving the demand for the global advanced driver assistance systems market. Moreover, several measures to improve the safety also boosts the demand for the market. In the recent years, there is a rapid rise in the disposable income which boosts the demand for advanced driver assistance systems market.



Moreover, increased in youth population also boost the demand for the market. In addition, with the use of advanced driver assistance systems there has been an increase in safety of passengers, which boosts the demand for the market. Several factors such as advance warning systems for the accidents are provided, which increases safety and boost the demand for the global assistance systems market.



The global advanced driver assistance systems market is segmented into several factors such as type of sensors, vehicles used, systems and geography. On the basis of type of vehicles offered the market is further bifurcated into buses, car and commercial vehicles. On the types of sensors, it is segmented as image sensor, ultrasonic sensor, radar sensor, and laser sensors among others. On the basis of end user, it is fragmented as small organizations and large organizations. On the basis of geography, the market is further fragmented in to Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and MEA.



Segment overview of Global ADAS Market



Sensors Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



Ultrasonic



Radar



Lidar



Camera



System Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)



Adaptive Front Light (AFL)



Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)



Blind Spot Detection (BSD)



Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)



Driver Monitoring System (DMS)



Forward Collision Warning (FCW)



Park Assist (PA)



Lane Departure Warning (LDW)



Night Vision System (NVS)



Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)



Road Sign Recognition (RSR)



Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)



Ecall



Vehicle Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



PC



LCV



HCV



Component Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



Hardware



Software



Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



France



UK



Germany



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



India



Japan



China



Australia



Rest of APAC



Central & South America



Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa



