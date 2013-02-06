Advanced Family Dental Care Announces New Tips to Help Kids Overcome Their Fear of Dentists

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Advanced Family Dental Care, a cosmetic dentist in Philadelphia, has just released new tips to help parents have their children overcome their fear of dentists. There is no denying that taking children to the dentist is vital to keeping their teeth in good health, and that it also promotes great oral hygiene. However, the perception of the dentist in a child’s eyes may be that of a monster. In some instances, children are extremely frightened by the fact that there is an absolute stranger poking unusual instruments that are metallic and cold inside of their mouth. To help ease the stress associated with taking a child to the dentist, as well as alleviating their fear of the dentist, this Philadelphia emergency dentist first stresses that parents start taking their children to the dentist while they are young.



The younger a child is when he or she first visits the dentist, the better. Starting out while they are young will make the child more familiar with their surroundings, as well as comfortable with the dentists that are performing the work. Next, when prepping for the child’s first visit, it is also important that a parent not get into too many explicit details of what will be done. Relaying to much information may raise more questions as well as heighten the child’s anxiety.



Last but not least, this top dentist in Philadelphia suggests for parents to prepare for some whining and fussing during the child’s first visit. It is normal for children to cry and whine while they are in the presence of a stranger and somewhere that they do not feel comfortable. In order to ease their fears, the company suggests holding the child’s hand while walking into the building, and providing comfort along the way. Most dentists will allow parents to sit in the room with their young children, so keeping them calm will be a lot easier than a parent thinks.



About Advanced Family Dental Care

Advanced Family Dental Care is a dentist office that will be sure to treat any new patient, young or old, like they are already a part of the Advanced Family Dental Care family. Advanced Family Dental Care is also glad to hear from those who have any questions about their services. To hear more, a person can visit them on the web at http://advancedfamilydental.net.