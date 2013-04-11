Advanced Family Dental Care Announces Newly Renovated Dental Office

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- The staff at Advanced Family Dental Care would like to welcome all new and existing patients to their newly renovated dental office with an expansion of services available under one roof. The renovated office now has twelve operatory units with multiple specialties at one location. This way the team at Advanced Family Dental Care has the ability to make patients more comfortable with the maximum amount of convenience for family members who may be getting different services done on the same day.



As a cosmetic dentist in Philadelphia, they are able to provide periodontist, orthodontist, endodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery all at their new office. For those who have been holding out on having a beautiful smile for whatever reason, they can now obtain all of their oral care needs at one location. New or existing patients can call today and schedule an appointment at Advanced Family Dental Care’s new facility for the most comprehensive dental care in the Philadelphia area.



This is a great opportunity for families who are currently all going to Advanced Family Dental Care for their services. By scheduling all visits in one day for various services, they will provide the utmost convenience for a family, saving both time and money on traveling to various locations for different needs. If one is looking to correct their smile of any minor or major imperfections or simply have their teeth sealed to prevent any cavities from forming before the next visit, they can all be done at their new facility. Contact Advanced Family Dental Care today to schedule one or multiple appointments for whatever is needed for.



About advancedfamilydental.net

Advanced Family Dental Care is a dentist office that will be sure to treat any new patient, young or old, like they are already a part of the Advanced Family Dental Care family. With their newly renovated facility they are able to take on various dental and oral healthcare issues under one roof from cosmetic dentistry to orthodontics. Dr. Cherian at Advanced Family Dental Care has been recognized as one of the Top Dentists since 2003 in America. They are proud to offer Delaware Valley and the surrounding suburbs with the utmost professional care in the most comfortable environment. Advanced Family Dental Care is also glad to hear from those who have any questions about their services. To hear more, a person can visit them on the web at http://www.advancedfamilydental.net.