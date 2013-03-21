Advanced Family Dental Care Is Now Offering No Pain Laser Dentistry

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- The dentists at Advanced Family Dental Care are proud to announce that they now offer laser dentistry that involves no shots, drills, or pain throughout entire treatments. For those who fear the dentist, they can take advantage of this state-of-the-art technology that will help remove any type of oral infection or gum disease with this laser treatment. D r. Cherian and Dr. Ganta have the experience necessary with laser dentistry to sterilize any infected areas. The patients from Advanced Family Dental Care have had great experiences with laser therapy since it provides a more comfortable experience.



The professionals from Advanced Family Dental Care are proud to provide a service that offers major benefits such as quick healing, decreased risk of infection, reduced sensitivity, less bleeding, shorter treatment, and faster recovery. What many people don’t know is that the lasers used are extremely low powered, which is ideal especially when dealing with sensitive tissue around the teeth. So, for those who are looking for the top dentist in Philadelphia and are also worried about any post infections in the mouth, the doctors use a controlled source of heat and light that will destroy any bacteria.



This is not just limited to one area; the laser dentistry can be used for tooth decay, gum disease, teeth whitening, or other oral surgical procedures. Laser therapy is a great way to remove tooth decay from the enamel, becoming the more advanced version of a filling. For patients who think their smile could be brighter, theycan have a bleaching solution applied to the enamel, which is then activated by the laser therapy. This has been seen to give great results from Advanced Family Dental Care patients who are looking for a quicker way to whiten their smile faster.



About Advanced Family Dental Care

Advanced Family Dental Care is a dentist office that will be sure to treat any new patient, young or old, like they are already a part of the Advanced Family Dental Care family. Advanced Family Dental Care is also glad to hear from those who have any questions about their services. To hear more, a person can visit them on the web at http://www.advancedfamilydental.net.