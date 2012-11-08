Advanced Family Dental Care Now Offering Emergency Dental Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Advanced Family Dental Care is now offering Philadelphia emergency dentist services to those patients in Philadelphia who are seeking reliable, quick, and efficient dentistry services. Their Elkins Park, PA dentist office is ready to satisfy all of a patient’s emergency needs with honest and caring dental excellence. In addition to emergencies, new patients are always welcome to this dental office, and most insurance policies are also accepted.



Advanced Family Dental Care is one of the most well-known, and is placed amongst the top dentist’s in Philadelphia. Advanced Family Dental Care is also one of the most comprehensive dental facilities in the entire Philadelphia area. When visiting this dental office, any person will be able to take care of his or her dental needs all at one place. They provide a variety of dental services and special services for patients no matter how old they are. Their office also features rooms completely equipped with hi-tech devices.



Advanced Family Dental Care endeavors to provide every patient with a great experience. Their trained staff is well-equipped to offer special attention to patients with special needs and those who are uneasy about going to the dentist. This Philadelphia emergency dentist’s services include, but are also not limited to general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, teeth whitening, dental implants, Zoom whitening, Lumineers, veneers, dentures, crown and bridge, and periodontics,



Advanced Family Dental Care is glad to hear from those who have any questions about their services. To hear more, a person can visit them on the web at http://www.advancedfamilydental.net. Or to schedule an appointment a person can call 215-792-6599.