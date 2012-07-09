Advanced Family Dental Care Offers Non-Surgical Gum Treatments

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Advanced Family Dental Care, a top dentist in Philadelphia, PA, offers non-surgical gum treatments to its patients. Everyone should know that their gums, ligaments, and bone around their teeth form the foundation of their teeth. All structures are known as periodontium, and when the periodontium is not healthy, it jeopardizes the teeth just like a bad foundation would threaten the solidity of a house.



Signs of unhealthy periodontium may be as follows: your gums are red and bleed easily, you have persistent bad breath, you have gums that are pulled away from a tooth, or there are changes in the position or bite of your teeth that are very noticeable. Any of these signs could mean that something is wrong, but with the proper dental care it may be possible to return them to a healthy state. This renowned dentist in Philadelphia ultimately specializes in beautifying smiles, maintaining dental health, and will also help to improve the appearance of any patient’s teeth. Their experienced and friendly staff also takes great pride in keeping a patient’s smile beautiful!



Advanced Family Dental Care also provides the best emergency dental services in Philadelphia. All dental emergencies are seen by appointment at their office, and the office offers emergency dental services coverage during and after office hours. Their emergency dentists provide services for tooth pain, cavities, broken partials, and emergency cleanings.



About Advanced Family Dental Care

