Advanced Fitness Medicine Brings New Trend in Medicine to Houston

Drums, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Advanced Fitness Medicine, a Houston-based healthcare clinic established by Roderick N. Frazier, M.D., combines various fundamentals in medicine with holistic methods to improve the quality of life of patients. The facility aims to help patients reach their maximum health potential. Various physician-directed nutritional and exercise programs are offered, plus cutting-edge therapies for a number of medical conditions.



Exercise, nutrition, and lifestyle are emphasized by the clinic. Advanced Fitness Medicine utilizes the latest technologies for testing patients to find out their exact needs, including metabolic testing, assessments of blood chemistry and lipids, body composition analysis, VO2 max measurement, and more. The health and nutritional histories of patients are retrieved and analyzed, and all of the information is used to create customized exercise and nutrition programs.



Advanced Fitness Medicine is located within the Quality Life Fitness Health Club, so patients have full access to the club’s services and benefit from personal trainers who work within the clinic’s programs. The clinic employs experienced staff members; its counselors are certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine. Its Client Services Director, Edward Poshtakohi, is an NASM certified personal trainer and experienced lifestyle coach. Roderick N. Frazier, M.D., established the clinic with the goal of helping patients to make lifestyle changes. He was a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians for over 20 years and is a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and the Texas Medical Association.



Frazier is also experienced at treating numerous conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer. Using 25 years of experience as a primary care physician, plus knowledge of metabolism, supplements, and the importance of exercise and proper nutrition, he works to help patients maximize their health, prevent disease, and minimize prescription drug dependence.



Programs offered by Advanced Fitness Medicine include two medically relevant weight loss programs customized to the patient’s needs. The Long Term Weight Management Program is one which the blood chemistry and lipid, insulin, thyroid, and hormone levels are assessed to develop a long term goal. Resting metabolic rate testing and bioelectric impedance body composition analysis are also performed. The clinic provides herbal and nutritional supplements plus B vitamin injections, and monitors progress through regular testing. An accelerated program is also available for people who want to lose weight quickly. It includes all the same testing and weekly follow ups to help one lose a smaller amount of weight or get toned up to meet a short term goal.



In addition, the clinic specializes in bioidentical hormone replacement, and in nutritional supplementation by conducting micronutrient blood testing to isolate and treat deficiencies. Designs for Health, a medical grade nutritional supplement, is used. The facility also works with BOTOX® and other anti-aging treatments for the skin, including pulsed light treatment. In working to improve quality of life, physicians also target behaviors such as stopping use of tobacco, increasing physical activity, and moderating alcohol consumption among other activities which can have negative impacts on health.



Advanced Fitness Medicine works to address patients’ health habits and lifestyle practices which can promote optimal health and avoid common preventable diseases. It also works to address barriers to behavior change and monitor progress over the long term. The clinic is located at 4150 Westheimer, Suite 110 at MidLane, between Highland Village and the Galleria in Houston, TX. Free parking is available in addition to full access to the Quality Life Fitness Health Club.



For more on the clinic’s services, visit its website at www.advancedfitnessmedicine.com.



