Advanced Hardwood Flooring Now Offering Bamboo Flooring

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- A media representative for Advanced Hardwood Flooring today announced the company is now offering bamboo flooring. Bamboo is one of the most eco-friendly products on the market and it is extremely durable and easy to maintain. Bamboo can be harvested about every 3 to 5 years which makes it widely available throughout the world.



Today's modern technology has made bamboo flooring a possibility, and with nearly an infinite selection of finishes, patterns, styles and designs it is one of the most useful and adaptable floor options offered. Bamboo has a natural attractiveness and potency which makes it suitable for almost any room in the home.



According to the research team at the bamboo flooring, Bamboo flooring is slowly gaining in popularity not only because of its beauty but because it is an environmental friendly option for homeowners. In fact, during the last couple of decades there’s been an increasing demand for ‘green’ products and bamboo is a natural choice for crafting and constructing green products which are eco-friendly.



“We are extremely happy with the job done by Joe Palumbo and Advanced Flooring Inc. As a non-profit volunteer organization it was important to find someone who could fulfill our flooring needs and be very affordable at the same time. This is what Joe and his team offered us! I would highly recommend Advanced Flooring to anyone who is looking for new flooring.” - Dan Jordan, Chairman of the Board, St. James Fire Department, NY



The demand for bamboo along with a continuous supply of the product has created a new industry of bamboo products which range from flooring to computers. Manufacturers throughout the world are creating products made out of bamboo which are used in almost every area of the home.



Since bamboo is a grass and not a tree, its finishing is very unique and distinguishing which makes it the perfect choice for flooring. Bamboo flooring has many attractive features which include different shades and grains and it is incredibly affordable.



About Hardwood Flooring company

At Advanced Hardwood Flooring company in Brooklyn we offer a wide verity of wood species, ranging from the most widely used, Red Oak, to some of the newest products on the market, such as: Bamboo from Asia, Iroko, Sapelli, Padouk or Cameron from Africa. Of course we also offer: Ash, Alder, Australian Cypress, Birch, Red Birch, Brazilian Cherry and many more.