Advanced Hardwood Flooring Publishes a "How to Clean Hardwood Floors" Article on the Company's Website

Hardwood flooring is a lot easier to clean and maintain than carpeting. Stains are almost non-existent and far less common as most spills can be easily wiped with a paper towel or mop without leaving any residue behind. According to a research team at Advanced Hardwood Flooring, hardwood was considered difficult to maintain in the past, but since the advent of new technology and new finishes it is now one of the easiest floors to clean.



http://hardwoodfloorlongisland.com/hardwood-flooring-tips/ It is loaded with tips and tricks on how to maintain a beautiful finish on hardwood floors regardless of who lives in the home. Children are notorious for spilling soda pop and other liquids on the floor which isn’t a problem as long as it is cleaned quickly.



“I highly recommend the guys at Advanced Hardwood Flooring. They are professionals and they always answer my questions quickly and politely. I bought my home six years ago and decided it was time to upgrade the old floors and they did an amazing job that easily added $10,000 to my home’s value.” – Richard Pendleton



Because of the popularity of hardwood flooring and its resiliency, homes which have hardwood flooring installed tend to perform better on the open market. In fact, a home with a hardwood floor will sell twice as fast as a home with carpeting as more and more consumers are becoming aware of the hazards of carpeting such as harboring dead bugs and other bio harzards.



About Advanced Hardwood Flooring, Inc.

Advanced Hardwood Flooring, Inc. is a family-owned and operated hardwood floor company that has been in business for over 60 years. We repair, refinish, restore and install hardwood floors on Long Island and service all of New York and New Jersey within a 60 miles radius of our hardwood shop in Bellmore, Long Island, NY.