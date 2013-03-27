Advanced Healthcare Comes Up with Complimentary Membership Plan

Lake Worth, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Advanced Healthcare of the Palm Beaches, an integrative health center combining the best aspects of physical medicine, chiropractic, physical therapy, functional medicine and nutrition, offers specific, tailor made health programs to help. People discover how to live a longer, healthier and wealthier life. They help people start living a wellness lifestyle that can enrich their lives with vibrant health. Apart from these advantages, patients can also receive a free subscription of the Healthy Living Newsletter.



The healthcare center specializes in in treating back pain, headache, hip pain, neck pain and many other health problems. They are back pain specialist in Boynton Beach and have a unique approach that allows them to integrate the best procedures from physical medicine, chiropractic, physical therapy and functional medicine to achieve optimal results.



The healthcare professionals evaluate the entire body of the patients with advanced testing tools to uncover the true causes of any specific health problem. They offer strategies to prevent, correct, manage and optimize patient's health concern.



This healthcare center provides treatment for different types of headaches like migraine, tension headaches, sinus headaches and cluster headaches to name a few. The headache care center in Lake Worth finds the true cause of headache to determine an appropriate treatment. The team of doctors and healthcare professionals take time to appropriately test and determine true causes of headaches.



Apart from headache treatment, the healthcare center also offers knee pain treatment in Lake Worth which is caused by various reasons. Knee pain has various causes and is a common condition that affects people. The knee pain specialists in Lake Worth combine physical therapy, chiropractic, nutritional and medical interventions to ensure that patients receive the best treatment for knee pain. .



About Advanced Healthcare

Advanced Healthcare in Palm Beach is an integrative health center that emphasizes on improving patient's health in an effort to reduce the risk of pain and illness at the first place. The team of doctors and allied health professionals believe that every person should live life to their maximum potential. Advanced Healthcare incorporates the most advanced techniques and procedures available to provide the best results possible. The team of doctors at Advanced Healthcare tailors a wellness program specifically targeted to the needs of using the least invasive yet highly-effective techniques and services.



To learn more visit: http://www.advancedhealthcarepalmbeach.com.