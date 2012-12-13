Advanced Healthcare Offers Complete Consultation for Only $39!!

Lake Worth, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Advanced Healthcare offers complete consultation with their Integrated Team of Doctors for only $39!! to all its customers. The complete consultation includes Medical Examination, Orthopedic & Neurological Testing, X-Rays and a Report of Findings by the 'Integrated Team of Doctors.



At Advanced Healthcare, doctors take great pride in providing the finest physical medicine and chiropractic in Lake Worth to their patients. They provide top notch care utilizing “state of the art” physical medicine and chiropractic in Boynton Beach.



Their new correction methods are even safer, more comfortable and more effective than ever before. The doctors at Advanced Healthcare have years of training and experience in providing their patients with relief and correction of health problems.



Studies state that Sciatica is caused by compression of the nerve, going down the back of the leg, which can create pain, burning, muscle weakness and numbness and tingling. The doctors at Advanced Healthcare provide effective treatment of Sciatica.



Some of the major causes of this disease are Disc Hernations, Spinal Stenosis and Piriformis Syndrome. Each of these conditions can require different types of treatment. At Advanced Healthcare, they use a multidisciplinary approach to determine the exact cause and the best treatment.



At times various treatments including of physical therapy of Lake Worth, chiropractic of Boynton Beach, and medical interventions such as injections are required to provide relief and correct the problem.



At Advanced Healthcare, doctors focus on providing the best physical rehabilitation available. From the first visit, their team of health specialist employs a full body approach to determine exactly what is causing the clients problem and provide the best physical medicine treatments.



Their team of doctors and allied health professionals believe that every person should live life to their maximum potential. To do this, it is essential that one is free of pain, has optimal health and is performing at their best.



About Advanced Healthcare

Unlike conventional medicines that treat disease once it occurs, Advanced Healthcare of the Palm Beaches is an integrative health center that emphasizes improving health in an effort to reduce the risk of pain and illness at the first place. To achieve this, they incorporate the most advanced techniques and procedures available to provide the best results possible. They also understand the ever evolving nature of health care field with research and new discoveries.



To know more visit: http://www.advancedhealthcarepalmbeach.com