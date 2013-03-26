Lake Worth, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Advanced Healthcare offers the best chiropractic treatment in West Palm Beach using the modern and research based techniques. Advanced HealthCare focuses not only in relieving and reversing the pain brought by disorders in nervous and musculoskeletal systems, but also focuses on how those disorders negatively affect the overall health of the individual.



The highly trained chiropractic physicians in West Palm Beach use specialized manipulation and adjustment techniques to relieve pain and help the body heal itself naturally. These methods restore mobility to dysfunctional joints through specific, controlled techniques using instruments or manual approaches. The drug& surgery free approach helps patients achieve optimal health and continues to evolve as one of the best solutions for skeletal and nervous system disorders.



Apart from Chiropractic, the healthcare center also offers best treatment for neck and back pain in Lake Worth. The neck pain specialists in Lake Worth at Advanced Healthcare center use advanced techniques, spanning the disciplines of physical therapy, chiropractic, medicine, natural treatments and massage to design the most effective treatment program available.



A spokesperson for the organization states, “At Advanced Healthcare, our team of doctors and healthcare professionals will take a full body approach to determine the cause of your neck pain. We employ techniques and treatments from physical therapy, chiropractic, medicine, natural treatments and massage that allow a high success rate to providing relief and correction of neck pain.”



The multidisciplinary, integrative physical medicine clinic is also well-known for providing the best treatment for Sciatica in Lake Worth. Sciatica, caused by compression of the nerve causes pain, burning, muscle weakness and numbness as well as tingling. Disc Herniations, Severe Osteoarthritis, Spinal Stenosis, etc. are some of the common causes of Sciatica. Advanced Healthcare uses a multidisciplinary approach to determine the exact cause and the best treatment for Sciatica.



About Advanced Healthcare

Advanced Healthcare of the Palm Beaches is an integrative health center that emphasizes on improving patient's health in an effort to reduce the risk of pain and illness in the first place. The team of doctors and allied health professionals believe that every person should live life to their maximum potential. Advanced Healthcare incorporates the most advanced techniques and procedures available to provide the best results possible. The team of doctors at Advanced Healthcare tailors a wellness program specifically targeted to your health problems using the least invasive yet most effective techniques and services.



To learn more visit: http://www.advancedhealthcarepalmbeach.com.