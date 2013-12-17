Advanced Hearing Supports Mission of AOA

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- The Administration on Aging, located on the web at www.aoa.gov , has a stated mission to develop a comprehensive and coordinated system of cost-effective home and community services for the elderly to help them maintain good health and independent living. Advanced Hearing supports this mission by helping elderly clients find, choose and afford low cost hearing aids.



The AOA was founded to bring attention to the plight of the elderly who need support to maintain independent lifestyles. Advanced Hearing has long understood that having the best hearing aid, whether that is a behind the ear hearing aid, a digital model or some other type is critical to the success of an elderly person's attempts to live alone.



For this reason, Advanced Hearing supports the AOA's mission and provides behind the ear hearing aids, digital models and other hearing aids online and in the office so that clients can make informed decisions about their hearing aid options. With a free hearing aid comparison, clients are better able to understand the choices they have when it comes to hearing aid help. Hearing aid comparisons offer clients the ability to match up their own needs and preferences with available models. In order to compare hearing aids, most clients find it better to make an appointment for a free hearing evaluation.



Those who are interested in the products offered by Advanced Hearing can learn more on the web at www.advancedhearing.us/products/hearing-aids . Advanced Hearing provides complete hearing aid services including fitting, adjustment, maintenance and repair. Clients enjoy complete support for their hearing aid purchases, allowing them to be confident that their hearing aids will go on supplying them with enjoyment and independent living for years to come. Learn more about how to get a comprehensive hearing evaluation at the Advanced Hearing website, located at www.advancedhearing.us/services/comprehensive-hearing-evaluation



About Advanced Hearing

Advanced Hearing can offer the best in hearing aids for children and adults at a low cost because of matching needs to the right devices with professional hearing aids comparisons. Advanced Hearing specializes in personal service that makes this hearing aid center the very best place to find discount hearing aids of all types.



For More Information: www.advancedhearing.us