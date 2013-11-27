Advanced Hip & Joint Formula Earns Dog Owners' Approval

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Advanced Hip & Joint Formula by Choice Nutrition Supplements earns pet owners’ approval. The hip and joint supplement is specially designed to prevent and repair damage to dogs’ hips, joints, and other connective tissues.



Dogs unfortunately are not immune to joint disorders, such as hip dysplasia and dog arthritis. Because of this, giving dogs a hip and joint supplement for dogs cannot be overemphasized, and one supplement that has earned the praises of dog parents is Advanced Hip & Joint Formula . The supplement contains ingredients essential for the maintenance and optimal function of the hips, joints, and connective tissues, especially in large dogs. These ingredients include methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), chondroitin sulfate, glucosamine, Vitamin C, and manganese, all of which play vital roles in preventing and repairing. Furthermore, dog parents reported that their dogs loved the supplement, as it comes in a savory chicken flavor and chewable tablets.



Here are some things that dog owners have to say about the supplement:



“My dog loves this product. He thinks it’s a treat! I have tried other products similar to this but he would not eat them. I would have to hide them in other foods. He loves this one! I can just give them right to him. Unfortunately, he was not blessed in then joint department; he has already had 2 knee replacements so he really needs this supplement. It’s wonderful to have finally found one he will take without all the hassle!” – SPaul, Advanced Hip & Joint Formula Customer



“I’ve this for about a week now and my dog seems to like it. He is getting on in years and any extra nutrition that he can handle is good in my books. All the experts that I talk to tell me this is a good productf so who am I to argue?” – kabbalah, Advanced Hip & Joint Formula Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com