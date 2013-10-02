Advanced Hip & Joint Formula Improves Dogs Quality of Life

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Not just human beings get affected by hip and joint conditions and diseases, such as hip dysplasia and arthritis, dogs can fall victim as well. Being loyal friends and companions, they deserve to get the best hip and joint supplement so they able to be active longer in life. Hip and joint diseases like hip dysplasia and arthritis can cause dogs to limp, get tired easily, and suffer from sharp pain. Advanced Hip & Joint Formula is a pet supplement that directly addresses these issues.



Dogs naturally just love to play around be active, but unfortunately are susceptible to developing joint-related conditions. Advanced Hip & Joint Formula helps ensure that dogs, regardless of age, maintain the optimal function of their hips, joints, and connective tissues. Containing key ingredients such as chondroitin sulfate, glucosamine, vitamin C, and manganese it does just that. This new product by Choice Nutrition Supplements prevents damages to joint functions caused by various factors such as stress, injury, lifestyle, age, breed, and diet. Furthermore, in order to meet the needs of large dog breeds, Advanced Hip & Joint formula contains two times the amount of active ingredients found in similar products. What’s more is that it comes in a savory chicken flavor that dogs will certainly love. By providing them protection from injuries and disease, our four-legged are free to enjoy being active as much as they want.



“I have had this for about a week now and my dog seems to like it. He is getting older in years and any extra nutrition that can help is good in my books. All the experts that I talk to tell me this is good stuff so who am I to argue?” – Kabbalah, Advanced Hip & Joint Formula Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com