Advanced Hip & Joint Formula - Natural Dog Arthritis Treatment in a Tablet

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Orlando, Florida – Made from ingredients that promote the optimal function of the hips, joints, and connective tissues of dogs, Advanced Hip & Joint Formula by Choice Nutrition Supplements is an excellent natural dog arthritis treatment in a tablet. It not only provides arthritis relief for dogs, but can also prevent the debilitating disease from taking place.



The importance of an effective dog arthritis treatment cannot be overemphasized as the disease is common among dogs. Affecting one in five canines in the US, dog arthritis can be a very debilitating disease. As it can be very painful for dogs, it affects their quality of life. Signs of an arthritic dog are limping, getting tired easily, and sleeping a lot. This decreased activity may then lead to them becoming overweight, which can aggravate the disease.



With the help of Advanced Hip & Joint Formula, arthritic dogs will be relieved of the pain they are suffering from. Its active ingredients include methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), chondroitin sulfate, glucosamine, Vitamin C, and manganese. These ingredients work together to prevent and repair damage to dogs’ hips, joints, and connective tissues. Moreover, Vitamin C and manganese specifically, are powerful antioxidants that help get rid of free radicals that may damage their hips, joints, and connective tissues.



As a bonus, dogs will love the Advanced Hip & Joint Supplement as it comes in chewable, chicken flavor tablets, making it a mouthwatering treat for dogs.



“My dog loves this product; he thinks it’s a treat! I have tried other products similar to this but he would not eat them. I would have to hide them in other foods. He loves this one! I can just give them right to him. Unfortunately, he was not blessed in the joint department; he has already had 2 knee replacements, so he really needs this supplement. It’s wonderful to have finally found one he will take without all the hassle!” – SPaul, Advanced Hip & Joint Formula Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com