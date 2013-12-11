Advanced Hip & Joint Formula Proven a Hassle-Free Hip and Joint Supplement for Dogs

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Available in savory chicken flavor chicken tablets, Advanced Hip & Joint Formula is proven a hassle-free hip and joint supplement for dogs.



The importance of giving dogs a hip and joint supplement cannot be overstated as dogs’ highly active lifestyles can take a toll on their hip, joints, and other connective tissues. It usually comes in tablet form, and dogs just seem to have an aversion to anything that looks like a medicine. This makes getting dogs take the supplement a challenge for dog parents. However, dog parents found a hassle-free hip and joint supplement in Choice Nutrition Supplements Advanced Hip & Joint Formula.



What makes the supplement easy to give to dogs is that it comes in chicken-flavored and easy to chew tablets. Dog parents reported that they did not have troubles giving the tablets to their dogs. Moreover, the hip and joint supplement for dogs does what it is supposed to do, that is, preventing damage to joint functions and maintaining the optimal function of the hip, joint, and connective tissues among dogs.



“My dog loves this product, he thinks it’s a treat! I have tried other products similar to this but he would not eat them. I would have to hide them in other foods. He loves this one! I can just give them right to him. Unfortunately, he was not blessed in then joint department, he has already had 2 knee replacements, so he really needs this supplement. It’s wonderful to have finally found one he will take without all the hassle!” – SPaul, Advanced Hip & Joint Formula Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com