Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Orlando, Florida – One in five adult dogs in the U.S. suffer from dog arthritis. A degenerative joint disease, dog arthritis is characterized by inflammation and pain in dogs’ joints. When dogs suffer from the disease, they usually limp, find it difficult to stand, become disinterested in playing, and tend to sleep a lot. But, with the help of hip and joint supplements for dogs , the pain that arthritic dogs experience is alleviated, and Advanced Hip & Joint Formula is of the supplements.



Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Advanced Hip & Joint Formula provides dog arthritis pain relief because of the compounds that promote joint and connective tissues it contains. The key compounds in the hip and joint supplement are chondroitin sulfate and glucosamine. Chondroitin sulfate does not only suppress joint pain, but it also prevents the development of joint diseases themselves. Moreover, glucosamine regulates the production of joint lubricants. To promote the overall health of dogs, the hip and joint supplement is also added with ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) and manganese, which both work as powerful antioxidants. They help protect dogs from various diseases by fighting free radicals. It also helps that the hip and joint supplement is in the form of chicken-flavored chewable tablets, making it easy for dog parents to get their dogs to take it.



While taking Advanced Hip & Joint Formula, dogs can also benefit from moderate exercise, such as walking for 30 minutes and swimming.



“My dog loves this product, he thinks it’s a treat! I have tried other products similar to this but he would not eat them. I would have to hide them in other foods. He loves this one! I can just give them right to him. Unfortunately, he was not blessed in the joint department, he has already had 2 knee replacements, so he really needs this supplement. It’s wonderful to have finally found one he will take without all the hassle!” – SPaul, Advanced Hip & Joint Formula Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com