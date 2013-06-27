Advanced Image Concepts Releases 3D Profiler for Professional Surface Analysis

Ruskin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- U.S. researchers will soon benefit from even greater competition in the domestic microscope manufacture and distribution market.



Microscope and research accessory distributor Advanced Image Concepts just announced that their Huvitz Topographic Profiler will be made available in the United States.



The profiler takes 2D topographic images and composes them into 3D profiles for analyzing surface roughness. The analyses are conducted using the company’s Panasis research software.



In keeping with industry standards, the fully-calibrated instrument is metallurgical and contains a Z-axis Focus-Module, which features a motor resolution that can expand up to 0.01 um, with a stroke of up to 30 mm.



The Huvitz 3D Profiler is one of several microscope models and digital research tools that Advanced Image Concepts has recently made available in the United States. The instruments offer science, university, and industrial researchers a competitive alternative to well-known brands like Zeiss, Leica, Olympus and Nikon. In the long run, this can help to drive down research costs and broaden access to revolutionary digital tools for use in scientific studies.



