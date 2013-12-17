Advanced Integrated Marketing Guarantees ROI

Dana Point, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- It is rare to find businesses that stand behind their products these days, but Advanced Integrated Marketing, the creators of Automotive Service Mail, do just that. Unlike many other marketing firms, Advanced Integrated Marketing stands behind its service with a money back guarantee. According to the company’s client contract, return on investment or ROI must be at least seven dollars returned for every dollar spent with AIM per campaign. If ROI falls under the seven-dollar mark on any designated campaign, AIM refunds the difference between the increase in ROI and the amount spent on the marketing campaign, no matter what its duration.



Not only does Advanced Integrated Marketing provide the best direct mail services of any automotive direct mail company, but the company also has the goal of providing individual service for all customers. This means that AIM reviews not only the company’s sales goals but its market, the strategies that have been used previously, any direct mail marketing services that have been tried already and other sales techniques. After making a thorough investigation and assessment, AIM will work with the company to create an automotive direct mail marketing plan that allows for superior ROI and generates thousands of dollars per year in increased revenue. There is no one-year contract required, and auto makers can apply the guarantee to any single campaign at a given time.



When it comes to professional direct mail marketing for auto dealerships, Advanced Integrated Marketing is not afraid to stand behind its service. With guaranteed ROI and individual assessment of all auto dealership clients, Advanced Integrated Marketing is able to deliver on its promise of increased sales backed by a complete satisfaction guarantee. AIM is able to promise its clients guaranteed ROI, making this company stand out among those that make sales promises but cannot deliver on performance.



About Advanced Integrated Marketing

The mission of Advanced Integrated Marketing to bring Automotive Service Mail and other marketing strategies directly to auto dealerships. With the help of Advanced Integrated Marketing, every dealership can realize its full potential and increase sales through proven marketing strategies. Advanced Integrated Marketing treats every dealer and customer individually by considering unique markets and goals. With attention to individual details, AIM is able to guarantee sales results and return on investment for every dealership.



For More Information:

Advanced Integrated Marketing

34545 Via Verde Unit A

Dana Point, CA 92624

(888) 241-2042

info@aimhighroi.com

http://www.automotiveservicemail.com