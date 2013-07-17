Advanced, Latest and Permanent Solutions and Hair Treatments for All Kinds of Hair Related Problems

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- A huge amount of disappointment and hopeless accompanies a common condition like baldness. But with new advances in medical science and availability of reliable permanent solutions to baldness like a surgical or non-surgical hair transplant it has become easier to handle issues related to hair. In reputed clinics transplantation is done using the latest techniques and is completely safe. The procedures are done by experts in such a skilful manner that they do not lead to any scar, sutures, side effects or unnecessary blood loss. At a minimal and reasonable hair transplant cost anyone can avoid looking older than actual years of age or being a butt of baldness jokes.



In the various processes of hair restoration the experts in such clinics consistently achieve complete and natural results. The teams here are experienced and possess the latest surgical know-how involved in the surgery. This highly professional surgical team at these clinics observe strict quality control procedures at all stages of any particular procedure and thus succeed in delivering a state of the art hair restoration.



Baldness can be treated by the professionals in these hair transplant Ireland clinics using latest techniques like hair bonding, weaving, silicon gumming, micro wifting and matrix system. They also offer several non-surgical procedures recreating the look and feel of natural hair. A client can even opt for a gradual and subtle transition that does not draw unwanted attention of people if so desired. These clinics use the best available medicines from all over the world and various forms of therapy in their hair loss treatment procedures.



About HairTech Clinic

HairTech clinic provides the various recent advances in hair transplant procedures available to their clients. Their surgeons have many years of experience in hair transplant surgery and they offer both surgical and non-surgical transplants. All measures are taken to protect the privacy of their clients. They offer four ways for private consultation- via phone, via e-mail, using their contact page and direct appointments.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

City: Ireland

State: Dublin

Country: Ireland

Contact Name: Paul McGuiness

Contact Email: info@hairtechclinic.com

Complete Address: HairTech International, Suite 2, 19 – 21 Main Street, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, Ireland

Contact Phone: 353 1 9033976

Website: http://hairtechclinic.com/