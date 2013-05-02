Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- The MamaBear family locator app for Android and iOS powered phones offers families advanced tools to monitor teen driving speed and location. MamaBear taps into the advanced GPS systems found in later model iPhones like the 4, 4S and 5, as well as the GPS features in a range of Android phones that run Android 2.2 and better. By using these advanced GPS features, MamaBear can issue alerts to parents in near real time when teen drivers exceed an approved speed limit. When combined with the location based alerts and map based GPS tracking capabilities of the MamaBear app, parents are given a wide range of options to monitor teen driving. MamaBear is available on the Google Play Store for Android based phones and the Apple App Store for iOS powered phones. This enhanced child monitoring allows parents to facilitate a conversation with teenagers about driving privileges and responsibilities on a whole new level.



By using the MamaBear app’s features to monitor teen driving speed and location, parents can be sure that teen drivers are using the vehicle appropriately. Speed alerts help parents ensure that new drivers stay off the freeway and observe safe speed on surface streets. Location alerts can inform parents when a child leaves home, school or other approved locations outside of an approved upon schedule. The map based GPS tracking features of the MamaBear app ensure that parents know which route a teen driver is taking on an approved trip. Together, these features give parents a wide range of options to both monitor teen driving and effectively communicate to teenagers about driving risks and patterns.



MamaBear is in the Google Play Store for Android based phones and is available, here.



MamaBear for iPhones is available in the App Store, here.



About MamaBear

Who knew a conversation with a stranger while on vacation would inspire a new way of thinking about parenting and safety of children everywhere. A light bulb went off when a stranger described her full-time job as trying to keep track of her teenagers to an empathetic, problem solving technologist with five kids of his own. The problem and solution was vetted, drawn, tore-up, re-drawn and developed by a group of parents, digital visionaries and experienced technology entrepreneurs with a passion for fostering family unity.



Our vision is a world of worry-free parenting. Our mission is to create tools that provide parents a peace of mind while giving children needed freedom. Our core values are to protect our children, honor our families,encouraging trust and respecting privacy.