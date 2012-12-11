Advanced Merchant Group Announces on the Go Merchant Services with SecurePay

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- The credit card processing company of Northampton County now offers AMG SecurePay, which is an all in one solution for any type of business. For small business owners accepting payments everywhere, AMG SecurePay can be a great tool to have on hand, allowing sales to increase for any company. Advanced Merchant Group is more excited than ever to provide a whole new affordable way of credit card processing to swipe transactions. Whether it may be at one’s store front, website, or on the go, Advanced Merchant Group’s AMG SecurePay can be accepted on an iPhone, iPad, iPod, and other mobile devices. Since most people today have more than one credit card in their wallet, it is vital for businesses to accept credit cards to meet the demand from consumers.



AMG SecurePay has the ability to take the place of expensive merchant software and is a really great tool to have for on the go transactions. Also, it has all the same security standards that every business should expect from a credit card processing company in Easton. Not only can it take Point of Sale transactions on the spot, but it can also do reporting, processing, and has PIN debit acceptance coming soon.



Wherever one may go, their business can follow with SecurePay. The data that is captured when swiped is also encrypted providing the highest level of security. Consumers may not always have cash on them, and with this technology and the fact that people always have credit cards on them; this technology makes it possible for transactions to always take place. The credit card processing company of Northampton County will allow businesses to increase sales and makes for a more efficient way to do business.



About Advanced Merchant Group

Advanced Merchant Group is a full service provider of Merchant Services throughout the United States and Canada. They maintain the status of ISO/MSP in the credit card processing industry. Headquartered in Warminster, PA with satellite offices located throughout the U.S., Advanced Merchant Group is recognized nationally as a leader in Merchant Services.



