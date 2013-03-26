Advanced Merchant Group Chosen Again for Extreme Makeover Home Edition

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- For those who are familiar with the Emmy award-winning show on ABC’s network, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Advanced Merchant group was asked again to offer their payment gateway services for the Lampe family’s new home. The merchant services company of Gloucester County was honored to be chosen again for this endeavor as the Elite Homes, Inc. built the new property.



The Lampe’s are a family of eight, and with six children, having a home that sleeps everyone comfortably can be quite a task. Once they heard the news from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, they were more than thrilled when chosen for this opportunity. Throughout their recent struggles due to medical issues, the financial problems became a burden. However, they were hopeful enough to not let the money affect how much they cared for each other, and these trying times only made them stronger. Advanced Merchant Group could not be happier to help out the Lampe family and Extreme Makeover during this new development.



During the time of the renovation and remodel, the Lampe family of eight was sent on a much-needed vacation that allowed ABC to get to work on the home. Being known for their merchant services throughout the United States, it is nice to be a part of an experience that means so much to the Lampe family. The President from Advanced Merchant Group, Erik Wiener said he is “excited and honored to be asked, for a second time, to provide their payment gateway for such an extraordinary and life-changing cause to help a wonderful family.” As a merchant services provider they are proud to have been able to help out those in need during this great deed by ABC.



About Advanced Merchant Group

