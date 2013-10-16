Advanced Merchant Group Currently Offering Unique Alternative to Small Business Loans

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Advanced Merchant Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, has become an industry leading provider of payment processing solutions. Over the past 12 years, Advanced Merchant Group has helped business owners to process over $16 billion in sales transactions. Serving a vast number of business types, Advanced Merchant Group has developed an expertise in helping online and store-front businesses. Whether it is developing a store loyalty card program or offering a business cash advance in PA, Advanced Merchant Group does it all. Now, Advanced Merchant Group is offering small business owners a unique and efficient alternative to traditional loans.



For something that requires countless hours of dedication and such a huge commitment, a small business seems to be a misleading term. Advanced Merchant Group has seen firsthand the amount of hard work that goes in to making a small business successful. One thing is certain; it is no miniscule task to run a small business. In fact, it seems as though many entrepreneurs have the cards stacked against them from the start. Simply obtaining a business loan can be a difficult process for many small business owners. Many banks will penalize a small business for not having large amounts of equity or for a lack of years in operation. Even if a small business owner with no equity is able to obtain a bank loan, the outlandish interest rates make the proposition very unappealing.



Fortunately, Advanced Merchant Group is offering small business owner’s a fair chance at growing their business. In fact, there are only a few requirements for Advanced Merchant Group’s cash advances. The business must be involved with service, retail, or a restaurant. The business must have been operating for at least one year and plan to run for at least one more year. Also, the business must be processing $4,000 per month in credit card sales. Any business meeting those parameters is eligible for Advanced Merchant Group’s business cash advance in NJ, NY, and PA.



About Advanced Merchant Group

Advanced Merchant Group is a full service provider of Merchant Services throughout the United States and Canada. They maintain the status of ISO/MSP in the credit card processing industry. Headquartered in Warminster, PA with satellite offices located throughout the U.S., Advanced Merchant Group is recognized nationally as a leader in Merchant Services.



To learn more visit http://www.advancedmerchantgroup.com.