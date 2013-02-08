Advanced Merchant Group Donates 100% of Proceeds Through SecurePay for Hurricane Sandy Relief

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Many people are well aware of Hurricane Sandy that hit back in October 2012 on the East Coast, and since then, Advanced Merchant Group, whose office is located only an hour and a half away from the Jersey Shore, have been asking for help. The merchant services company of Cape May County (where they also offer their services) has had the pleasure to provide businesses with their credit card processing. With the devastating effects from Mother Nature, they would like to ask anyone to donate to the new Sandy Relief fund on their website.



Many Pennsylvanians own properties along the coastal lines of New Jersey and have had their homes or businesses demolished from this super storm. Not only that, but for those who live down there all year round, they are still suffering from the aftereffects. The credit card processing company of Easton is asking those who are able to donate to help provide with the Relief Efforts. Advanced Merchant Group makes it as simple as possible with forms for all types of donations, such as credit card donations where they can be done directly online or by check. Advanced Merchant Group is also accepting gift card donations for the Hurricane Sandy Relief as well as clothing donations.



Anyone who donates will be pleased to know that everything will be hand delivered to actual victims of Hurricane Sandy. The merchant services company of Gloucester County will be donating 100% of the proceeds after processing to those who have had their lives severely impacted from this historical hurricane. The professionals at Advanced Merchant Group ask those who are able to donate to help these people get back up on their feet during these tragic times, as it would be of great aid to South Jersey and other Hurricane Sandy victims.



