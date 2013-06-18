Advanced Merchant Group Is Now Offering Receipt Paper at Wholesale Prices

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Business owners seeking a merchant services company in Cape May County have come to rely upon Advanced Merchant Group. Advanced Merchant Group helps their customers find the right solution based upon their business needs. Handling all forms of merchant services, Advanced Merchant Group provides a variety of solutions, including: credit card processing, eCommerce processing, check processing, gift card processing, direct bank account services, and much more. Now, Advanced Merchant Group is offering their customers a full line of paper products to support their point of sale machines. Advanced Merchant Group is offering their customers wholesale prices on receipt paper, paper rolls, printer ribbons, and much more.



Although modern commerce has almost fully transitioned to some form of digital technology, one item that has remained relatively unchanged is the receipt of purchase. Aside from eCommerce companies and other internet based sales transactions, most businesses go through a large amount of paper receipts every month. In fact, the United States goes through nearly 650,000 tons of receipt paper each year. The fact of the matter is that both customers and business owners need receipts. Whether it is for an expense report or a tax audit, paper receipts seem to have survived the many waves of technology in recent years.



Now, Advanced Merchant Group customers can take comfort in the fact that they’ll be able to order paper products in bulk at a discounted rate. Advanced Merchant Group is now offering a multitude of POS equipment, receipt printers, receipt paper, and much more through their sister website at Merchantsupermarket.com. Not only will business owners be able to purchase all of their merchant needs through the website, but they’ll be able to receive wholesale prices.



About Advanced Merchant Group

Advanced Merchant Group is a full service provider of Merchant Services throughout the United States and Canada. They maintain the status of ISO/MSP in the credit card processing industry. Headquartered in Warminster, PA with satellite offices located throughout the U.S., Advanced Merchant Group is recognized nationally as a leader in Merchant Services.



To learn more visit http://www.advancedmerchantgroup.com