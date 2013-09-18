Advanced Merchant Group Now Helping Owners to Grow Small Business

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Advanced Merchant Group, located just outside of Philadelphia, has been helping business owners stay competitive for over 12 years. Providing a wide variety of merchant and point-of-sale solutions, Advanced Merchant Group has processed over $16 billion in sales. Whether it is a physical store front or a purely online venture, Advanced Merchant Group can help grow a business through technology, customer loyalty programs, and a number of other methods. Now, Advanced Merchant Group is helping owners grow their small businesses through cash advances.



Even in a struggling economy, there are still plenty of business owners that know they have the ability to thrive. Unfortunately, banks don’t always share that same vote of confidence. Advanced Merchant Group can offer owners a business cash advance in New York, where many banks will not. Blemishes in credit or lack of equity in a business may leave many owners feeling stuck when it comes to a loan. However, Advanced Merchant Group understands the value associated with a fast growing business. Furthermore, Advanced Merchant Group realizes that it can take time for a business to realize profitability. Banks turn away thousands of small business owners each year based on nothing more than a simple formula.



Advanced Merchant Group has been able to work with business owners directly through processing sales transactions. On more than a few occasions, Advanced Merchant Group has witnessed fast growing businesses that simply needed small cash advances to get to that next level. Plenty of businesses have proven their ability to make money and yet the neighborhood bank denies their loan request. A fast growing business needs to pay employees, expand their advertising, and invest in infrastructure. These costs are temporary, but timing is critical. Now, Advanced Merchant Group is helping those seeking a business cash advance in New Jersey, New York, or Pennsylvania.



About Advanced Merchant Group

Advanced Merchant Group is a full service provider of Merchant Services throughout the United States and Canada. They maintain the status of ISO/MSP in the credit card processing industry. Headquartered in Warminster, PA with satellite offices located throughout the U.S., Advanced Merchant Group is recognized nationally as a leader in Merchant Services.



To learn more visit http://www.advancedmerchantgroup.com.