Advanced Merchant Group Now Offering Mobile Payment Solutions

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Advanced Merchant Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, has been helping customers stay ahead of the competition for over a decade. Whether a customer needs a business cash advance in Pennsylvania or wants to start a loyalty card program, Advanced Merchant Group has the solution. In a world where technology changes overnight, Advanced Merchant Group makes sure to adapt as quickly as possible. Businesses that are late to the party with certain payment processing methods can put themselves at a major disadvantage. One of the fastest growing segments of payment processing lies within the mobile sector. Now, Advanced Merchant Group is offering mobile payment solutions.



The emergence of smartphones and tablets has led to a massive demand for mobile payment processing. In 2012, the majority of mobile users in the United States now have smartphones. There are roughly 130 million smartphone users in the United States and that number seems to be on a steady upward trajectory. An even faster growing area is the mobile payment industry. In 2013, the market value of the global mobile payment industry is projected to exceed $230 billion. In order for businesses to remain competitive, they’ll soon need to enter the realm of mobile payment processing.



Advanced Merchant Group can help customers accept and process payments on iPhones, iPads, Androids, and many other devices. The added convenience and versatility accompanied by mobile payments can allow merchants to capitalize on an entirely new market. There are virtually no limitations for a merchant when utilizing mobile payment processing. Anywhere a smartphone or tablet can go, so can a business owner. Furthermore, with Advanced Merchant Group, customers can rest assured that both they and their customers will be protected. All mobile payment processing is protected with AMG SecurePay. Whether an entrepreneur needs a business cash advance in NY or an experienced business owner wants to take advantage of mobile payments, Advanced Merchant Group is the place to call.



About Advanced Merchant Group

Advanced Merchant Group is a full service provider of Merchant Services throughout the United States and Canada. They maintain the status of ISO/MSP in the credit card processing industry. Headquartered in Warminster, PA with satellite offices located throughout the U.S., Advanced Merchant Group is recognized nationally as a leader in Merchant Services.



To learn more visit http://www.advancedmerchantgroup.com.