Advanced Merchant Group Now Offering SecurePay

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Located just outside of Philadelphia, PA, Advanced Merchant Group helps business owners process all forms of payments. Whether it is establishing a credit card processing system or tailoring a unique loyalty card program for a business, Advanced Merchant Group handles all things related to payment processing. Helping business owners process over $16 billion dollars over the past decade, Advanced Merchant Group has learned a lot about the importance of secure transactions. An ever-growing amount of people are opting to make purchases without physical money. Thankfully, Advanced Merchant Group is experienced in offering secure transactions in all types of payment methods. Now, Advanced Merchant Group is offering customers the benefit of SecurePay.



The added convenience of electronic payment processing is also accompanied by the need for additional security. The advancements in technology provide so many benefits in today’s business marketplace. Unfortunately, there will always be a few people who attempt to use technology for theft. When a customer purchases an item from a store or an online retailer, they expect a certain amount of protection. Businesses have an obligation to store purchasing information. In order to store that information, credit card numbers are on file in some sort of database. However, business owners also have an obligation to protect their customers from predatory hackers and thieves.



Advanced Merchant Group offers their customers a secure means to remain compliant when processing credit card payments. In fact, Advanced Merchant Group’s SecurePay service ensures that all credit card information is stored in a Level 1 PCI DSS Compliant environment. Owning a business requires responsibility and protecting one’s customers should be a top priority. In a matter of seconds, Advanced Merchant Group’s SecurePay system will process a payment, secure the data, and settle the transaction.



About Advanced Merchant Group

Advanced Merchant Group is a full service provider of Merchant Services throughout the United States and Canada. They maintain the status of ISO/MSP in the credit card processing industry. Headquartered in Warminster, PA with satellite offices located throughout the U.S., Advanced Merchant Group is recognized nationally as a leader in Merchant Services.



To learn more visit http://www.advancedmerchantgroup.com.