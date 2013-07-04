Fast Market Research recommends "Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market [Smart Meters; Communications; Energy Management Devices; Meter Data Management (MDM); Meter Communication Infrastructure (MCI); Security; Analytics]: Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) is one of the primary steps for smart grid optimization. To understand the customer needs and to fulfil them in an effective manner, involvement of both consumer and utility companies is essential which has led to implementation of AMI. Different federal and state governments are implementing AMI systems which not only reduce cost but also provide other benefits at customer and operational level such as more effective theft intrusion and detection, personalized tariff plans, improved service quality and easy bill options. Integration of AMI technologies into existing system is growing rapidly; still there are some challenges that hinder the implementation of AMI such as standardization, regulatory control and technological barriers.
AMI integrates smart meters, Meter Communication Infrastructure (MCI) and Meter Data Management (MDM) to provide seamless energy solutions to consumers. The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market research report analyzes adoption trends region-wise, future growth potential, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in this market. This research report categorizes the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets with respect to 5 regions - North America (NA), Latin America (LA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA)
On the basis of Regions:
North America
Europe
Latin America
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
On the basis of hardware:
Smart meters
Communication modules
Energy management devices
On the basis of solutions:
AMI security
Meter data management (MDM)
Analytics
Meter Communication Infrastructure (MCI)
On the basis of users:
Residential
Commercial and industrial
On the basis of applications:
Home Energy Management (HEM)
Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)
On the basis of services:
Managed
Consulting
Deployment
System integration
