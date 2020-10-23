New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The global advanced metering infrastructure market is forecast to reach USD 21.05 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) can be considered as an integrated system of communications networks, data management systems and smart meters that enables two-way communication between customers and utility providers. The market is witnessing continuous growth due to its effectiveness in providing various essential functions, which were needed to be performed manually or were not possible earlier.



The report is updated with the latest market scenarios with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains and contributed to financial instabilities. It has also affected the market trends and dynamics and has drastically affected the key segments of the market. The report offers a comprehensive initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market and its crucial segments.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market with extensive profiling of the companies to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape on a global level. The top manufacturers/companies are profiled along with their sales and revenue estimations, market size, market reach, market share, and production and manufacturing capacity. The key players studied in the report are Topcon, AgEagle Aerial Systems, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, DJI, Boumatic, Lely, DeLaval, Deere & Company, have been profiled in the report. SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are also covered in the report.



Furthermore, the report divides the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market on the basis of types and application spectrum to impart a clear understanding of the market.



Product Type Size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Two-way smart meters

Communication Modules



Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Meter Data Analytics

Meter Data Management

Meter Communication Infrastructure

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security



Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Meter Deployment

System Integration

Program Management and Consulting



End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Commercial

Residential

Industrial



The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The statistically significant data offered by the report assists the readers in building a strong foothold in the industry while navigating through serious competitive waters. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics and offers a futuristic outlook with regards to growth driving and restraining factors.



Key points from Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market by Product Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market by Application Insights & Trends

Continued…



