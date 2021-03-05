Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing industrialization, urbanization, and population growth are expected to drive the advanced meter infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for smart cities and smart grid projects is also anticipated to boost the market growth shortly.



The significant factors bolstering market growth are rapid urbanization, augmenting industrialization, and the surging population growth. The escalating demand for smart grid and smart cities' projects are anticipated to add traction to the growth of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market.



Competitive Outlook:



This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant.



Some of the prominent players operating in the market are IBM Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Elster Group Gmbh, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Itron, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Aclara Technologies LLC, and Landis+Gyr, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Smart Electric Meter

Smart Water Meter

Smart Gas Meter



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Meter Deployment

System Integration

Program Management and Consulting



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Meter Communication Infrastructure

Meter Data Analytics

Meter Data Management

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Security



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Residential

Industrial

Commercial



Key Highlights from the Report:



The system integration segment is forecast to command the market in terms of market share attributable to service reliability, vital data gathering, cost-effectiveness, augmented better control and analysis, and improved real-time monitoring.



North America is projected to register the fastest growth rate during the projected timeline on account of the increased incorporation of the IoT-based devices in numerous end-use applications such as gas, electricity, and water, majorly in Canada and the United States.



In 2018, Landis+Gyr and Pacific Equity Partners announced the acquisition of Acumen from Origin Energy Limited, the largest energy supplier of Australia. The acquisition formed a new company that was poised to deploy a large number of the 8 million smart meters across Western and South Australia.



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



