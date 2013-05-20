Advanced Online Strategies Announces New Public Relations Marketing Services as Part of Their Customer Offerings

Destin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Advanced Online Strategies, a locally owned and operated web design and search engine optimization company has announced the expansion of their customer service offerings to include public relations marketing services. The company has introduced a new package to their service lineup that it says will increase brand awareness and customer loyalty. In order to achieve customer objectives, they utilize top social media platforms to create positive interactions with client’s customers and follow-up by maintaining an active and robust online social media presence. Additionally, they conduct targeted online marketing to create buzz and increase viral exposure. Other services included as part of the new package are monthly press releases, e-blast campaigns, local outreach, blog postings, social media posts, graphic design support, and monthly reports. AOS officials stated that the new package will help to provide clients the results of having a full time marketer but without the expense of a full time employee.

According to Ken Moody, the owner of Advanced Online Strategies, “the new offering will make it possible for a business owner to focus on running their business, instead of having to stay up to date with the latest online trends.”



About Advanced Online Strategies

Advanced Online Strategies opened their Destin office in June of 2010. For the last three years, their primary focus was on web design and search engine optimization services. After two and a half years of growth, the company opened a second location in Fort Walton Beach. The addition of public relations marketing is the latest in a line of increased capabilities that have occurred since the business expansion began several months ago.



Contact



To learn more about the new public relations marketing packages at Advanced Online Strategies, please contact:



Celia Quitugua (Account Liaison)

215 Mountain Drive Suite 109

Destin, Florida 32541

Office: (850) 460-2443