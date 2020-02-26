Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Out of the total selected population, 84% of the cases were of metastatic pancreatic cancer, and 16% of them had locally advanced pancreatic cancer in the United States.

2. 80–90% of patients have an unresectable tumour on diagnosis at an advanced stage in Europe.

3. It is more common in men (5.5 per 100,000, 243,033 cases) than in women (4.0 per 100,000 and 215,885 cases).



Key benefits of the report

1. Advanced Pancreatic Cancer market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Advanced Pancreatic Cancer epidemiology and Advanced Pancreatic Cancer market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Advanced Pancreatic Cancer market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Advanced Pancreatic Cancer market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Advanced Pancreatic Cancer market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Advanced Pancreatic Cancer market.



"Males are affected more as compared to females, in case of Advanced Pancreatic Cancer."



Pancreatic cancer staging is based on TNM staging, along with the extent of resectability. The most appropriate imaging modality for diagnosis is Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in addition to PET/CT in special consideration. Advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma historically has a poor prognosis, and the mortality rate has remained unchanged for over a decade. The treatment options for advanced pancreatic cancer patients include chemoradiation and chemotherapy. Currently, pancreatic cancer treatment options include surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and radiation therapy that are given either on their own or in combination. If the cancer is locally metastatic (nearby organs or blood vessels) or is metastasized to other parts of the body, surgery is not a preferred option for the treatment. Instead, in that case, treatment will focus on relieving symptoms related to jaundice, digestive problems, and pain.



Chemotherapy is a preferred option for Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer. It may shrink the tumors or slow their growth and may help patients live longer. Currently, the standard chemotherapy drug for the metastatic pancreatic cancer treatment is Gemzar (Gemcitabine), which has improved the response to treatment, time of cancer progression, and survival duration when compared with the older chemotherapy drug 5-fluorouracil. In 1996, it got approved by the US Food and drug administration (FDA) for pancreatic cancer. The general side effects of treatment, including fever, infection, and elevation of liver enzymes are usually transient and easily manageable. Several clinical trials had evaluated gemcitabine in combination with potentially synergistic chemotherapeutic agents (e.g. irinotecan, oxaliplatin, and cisplatin); however, most of them have failed to show statistically significant results.



On the other hand, radiation therapy uses radiation to kill cancer cells or injure them so they cannot multiply. The radiation is usually in the form of x-rays, and it can be targeted at cancer. Treatment is painless and intends to do as little harm as possible to healthy body tissue. In conclusion, the current market is dependent on chemotherapeutic agents and targeted agents. However, due to various side effects of currently available therapies/medication, there is a demand for new therapies with no or minimal adverse effects to provide proper treatment to the patients who have advanced pancreatic cancer. A slew of companies is working for the launch of new therapies for providing better corrective treatment to the patients that can change the market outlook in the coming years.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Advanced Pancreatic Cancer treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. CPI-613

2. Masitinib

3. Racemetyrosine/SM-88

And many others



The key players in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer market are:

1. Rafael Pharma

2. AB Science

3. Tyme Technologies

And many others



