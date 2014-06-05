Advanced Paper Forming Introduces in-House Tooling Capabilities

Corona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Advanced Paper Forming offers in-house tooling fabrication as well as molding capabilities so the company can create unique molded pulp fiber packaging with reduced tooling turnaround times, modifications, and cost.



Advanced Paper Forming as seen at http://www.advancedpaper.com is dedicated to providing its customers with custom packaging solutions for their products. Tooling is required to mold the unique form for customer packaging. Many molded pulp suppliers rely on third parties to design and create tooling which can be a slow, error-filled process. Advanced Paper Forming has a dedicated staff to design and creating tooling to specifically fit its customers’ products. By doing this process in-house, they are able to expedite the entire production process - saving customers money and resulting in faster turn-around times.



The in house tooling process starts with a customized design. Using 3D solid modeling tools the customer’s product and the proposed design can be viewed, analyzed and modified before any expense is incurred for tooling fabrication. Advanced Paper Forming uses SolidWorks and related software to model the packaging solution and test the fit and functionality of the design.



Once a design has been finalized the dedicated tooling staff proceeds to designing and manufacturing the correct tooling the first time. Using the same 3D software and proven design processes, tooling components are made from ABS plastic, Aluminum, Stainless Steel and Urethane. Manufacturing capabilities include a Fadal CNC machining center and Dimension 3D Printer. See more at http://www.newswire.net/newsroom/pr/00082685-molded-pulp-packages.html



About Advanced Paper Forming

Advanced Paper Forming manufactures custom paper pulp products from 100 percent post-consumer recycled paper and recycled water. Their products are manufactured in an environmentally friendly, low-energy use plant. Located in southern California, Advanced Paper Forming offers its products to customers across the country and in Northern Mexico.



For More Information:

Lon Johnson

Advanced Paper Forming

PO Box 2679

Corona, CA 92878

(951) 738-1800 x-24

lon@advancedpaper.com

http://www.advancedpaper.com