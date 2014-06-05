Advanced Paper Forming Introduces Sustainable Packaging

Corona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- All Advanced Paper products are made from completely sustainable products including recycled paper and recycled water in a low-energy use manufacturing plant. Advanced Paper Forming creates quality molded pulp packaging as seen at www.advancedpaper.com .



Using a unique process to created shipping materials from molded pulp as seen at http://www.advancedpaper.com/our-process/ , Advanced Paper Forming is able to create molded pulp trays and other pulp products that are 100 percent sustainable and made with very low energy usage.



Creating shipping and packing materials from recycled pulp fiber helps Advanced Paper Forming meet an important goal: to create materials with a very small carbon footprint as a result of its process. Pulp moulded packaging has been a favorite environmentally friendly material for many years due to the fact that it can be created entirely from recycle materials.



Advanced Paper Forming has been creating custom paper pulp products for nearly 20 years and during that time has perfected its unique process of combining recycled paper and recycled water to create pulp shipping and packing materials that are completely sustainable.



Using recycled materials is not the only way the Advanced Paper Forming cuts down on energy use and saves resources. The entire manufacturing process is self-contained and in-house, meaning that Advanced Paper Forming can create unique tooling and molding for any shipping container and manufacture the containers using less energy than other manufacturing companies. With ovens utilizing heat exchangers and green transportation options, Advanced Paper Forming cuts down on energy use through every step of the manufacturing process.



For more information, see http://www.newswire.net/newsroom/pr/00082683-molded-pulp-packaging.html



About Advanced Paper Forming

Since 1996, Advanced Paper Forming, a southern California manufacturer, has created the perfect molded pulp tray shipping products from fiber pulp for wine manufacturers and others. Today, Advanced Paper Forming is a recognized leader in sustainable packaging manufacture and distribution.



For More Information:

Lon Johnson

Advanced Paper Forming

PO Box 2679

Corona, CA 92878

(951) 738-1800 x-24

lon@advancedpaper.com

http://www.advancedpaper.com